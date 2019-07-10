Dear Dr. Scribsex:
I have been enjoying the 225th anniversary articles in LNP and remembering my associations with the paper. In the 1970s I remember skimming the “want ads” looking for a job. Jobs were clearly defined as jobs for men or jobs for women. When did the changes happen for the newspaper want ads to no longer discriminate based on sex?
Beverly Erb
Leola
You should not have encountered discriminatory ads in the 1970s, according to Melissa Melewsky, law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act of 1955 was updated to add discrimination based on sex in 1969.
But, Melewsky explains, “Just because the law prohibits something doesn’t mean there couldn’t be ads that are not in accord with the law.” Want ads “run afoul of the law pretty regularly” even today, she adds, not because people flagrantly violate the law; they simply are not familiar with its provisions.
Did George Washington ever visit Elizabethtown?
John Alleman
Elizabethtown
There is no record of our first president ever passing through Elizabethtown during at least four visits to Lancaster County. Franklin & Marshall College history professor H.M.J. Klein documented those visits in a paper on the bicentennial of Washington’s birth in 1932.
Washington stopped in Lancaster June 4, 1773, on his way back from New York City. On his return to Mount Vernon in Virginia, he stopped at Philadelphia and Lancaster, then crossed the Susquehanna to York and traveled down to Baltimore.
His second stop here followed his tour of southern states in the spring of 1791. On his way home early that summer, he passed through Frederick, Maryland, to York and Lancaster, and on to Philadelphia.
This column has previously chronicled the celebration staged when Washington spent July 4, 1791, in Lancaster. In the morning the president walked about the town and in the evening enjoyed a fancy dinner, including 15 toasts.
Washington stopped in Lancaster for the third time Oct. 26, 1794. He had traveled to Carlisle to review the army being prepared to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. His route took him from Philadelphia to Norristown, Reading, Harrisburg and Carlisle.
On this trip he probably traveled closest to Elizabethtown.
He returned to Philadelphia by way of Cumberland, Mayland, and on to Bedford, York, Wright’s Ferry (Columbia) and Lancaster.
His fourth trip to Lancaster occurred Sept. 20, 1796. He traveled from Philadelphia through Lancaster to Mount Vernon.
While Washington did not visit Elizabethtown, our founding father did snooze overnight in Lancaster at least three times — from June 3 to 4, 1773; Oct. 26 to 27, 1794; and Sept., 20-21, 1796.
Fun article last week about Columbia being the “Paris of Pennsylvania,” but quite ridiculous, I dare say, absurd, to even entertain such a notion. Columbia has not even a breath of Paris beating in its urban heart.
How about an article that discusses the real history that Columbia was once considered as the site of the Federal City and Washington, D.C., quite rightfully so, is known a “Paris on the Potomac”? There are two degrees of separation between Columbia and Paris.
Lynn Scott Paden
Lancaster
Fun and absurd! The Scribbler has hit the jackpot!
You have scored a point, Lynn, although the illustration with this column suggests the game isn’t over. Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz sent the image to The Scribbler too late for inclusion in the July 3 column. The art work was done “by some young person at one of our outdoor art stations.”
Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler" column every Wednesday.