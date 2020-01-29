Dear Dr. Scribblercentre:
A recent news story includes a reference to Henry L. Trout’s printing business at “25 Centre Square (now Penn Square) as of 1881.”' When and why did the square take the name Penn Square?
Karl Moyer
Lancaster
Dear Karl:
Thanks to the digitization of Lancaster newspapers, Dr. Scribblercentre has found that the name “Penn Square” was first used in the Nov. 16, 1843, Lancaster Examiner & Herald. But use of that designation surely predates its first appearance in print. The square presumably is named for the founder of Pennsylvania.
The use of “Centre Square” is much older, dating at least to the 1790s. The first known newspaper reference appears March 3, 1797, in the Lancaster Intelligencer and Journal.
The name faded but persisted. The last use of “Centre Square” as a present, not historic, designation, seems to have been Feb. 9, 1952.
The late Lancaster historian John W.W. Loose told the Scribbler that “Penn Square” and “Centre Square” were used interchangeably until the early 20th century, when “Penn Square” became dominant.
The square has had two other names — “Market Square” and “Monument Square.”
The first newspaper reference to “Market Square” appears in the Intelligencer for Jan. 5, 1799 (zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz, these dates are putting some of us to sleep, Jack). “Market Square” was in common usage, along with “Centre Square,” well into the 19th century. It last appeared in 1880.
The first newspaper reference to “Monument Square” is in the Intelligencer in 1877, three years after erection of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. What appears to be the last use of that designation is March 1, 1890, when “Monument Square” appears in one advertisement beneath another ad calling the square “Centre.”
Dear Dr. Scribblumen:
The recent movie “Current Wars” described the rivalry between Thomas Edison’s direct current electrical system and George Westinghouse’s alternating current system. I’ve been told the building at 333 Arch St. was an early Edison power plant. If so, when did Lancaster install Edison’s power system and when did we convert to the eventual Westinghouse AC system?
Joe DuPrey
Lancaster
Dear Joe:
The Edison Electric Illuminating Co. at 333 Arch St. was dedicated Sept. 16, 1886. Thousands of Lancaster residents attended ceremonies to view what the Lancaster Examiner termed “the most complete electric plant in the country.”
Plant operators announced that the first public use of DC current would illuminate the Fulton Opera House. The second public display would be at Grace Lutheran Church. (Coincidentally, Karl Moyer, who posed today’s first question, is Grace Lutheran’s historian and former organist.)
By 1886, DC power plants were old news. The Edison Illumination Co. had built New York City’s first DC plant in 1882. However, the Lancaster plant seems to have been unusually large, with enough power to service initially 300 customers and 2,800 lights.
But by the time Lancaster installed DC current, AC was already beginning to take over. In November 1886, Buffalo, New York, used alternating current from Niagara Falls. And in 1893, George Westinghouse outbid Edison to use the more versatile AC current at the Chicago World’s Fair.
By then, alternating current was taking over in Lancaster too. The Edison Electric Illuminating Co. advertised on June 16, 1893, that it would begin providing AC current to residents living outside the limits of its original system.
Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.