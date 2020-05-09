We don’t know exactly what the new, 37-school Lancaster-Lebanon football league will look like when it kicks off in 2022.

The L-L voted Wednesday to include the 13-school Berks County League. The alignment and sectional structure of the league won’t take official shape until late summer at the earliest.

But after several days of talking to coaches, athletic directors and administrators, on and off the record, we know a lot.

Observations:

For most of its 48-year history, the L-L had a neat and logical structure — 24 teams, three eight-team sections.

At the outset of the two-year enrollment cycle that ended with the 2019 season, the league moved Lebanon and Ephrata, two large schools with struggling programs, into small-school Section Three.

Rather than realigning all three sections, Section Three was turned into a 10-team group, with seven schools each in Sections One and Two.

This required One vs. Two crossovers and resultant competitive disparities. It required small schools to play league games against big ones. It apparently helped Lebanon and Ephrata, but by consensus hurt everyone else.

Generally speaking, the coaches loathe it, and will for the next two years, until the merger.

“As far as I’m concerned,’’ Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said Thursday, “we could forego the (current setup) and go right into the new league.’’

On the Berks County side, a 13-team league, with sections of seven and six, requires schools to find nonleague games when most other schools are already into their league schedules.

“I’m very happy about not having to find five nonleague games,’’ said Berks Catholic coach Rick Keeley.

Even without knowing all the details, we can safely say the new league will fit together much better than either current league does.

“I wish it would have happened last time it was considered,’’ said Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum.

The league will apparently consist of five sections, three with seven teams (very likely Sections One, Two and Three) and two with eight teams.

In the seven-team sections, there will still have to be crossovers, but not as the term is usually understood. Here’s where L-L football chair Tommy Long has gotten creative.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Long has said he’ll ask each school for a list of L-L opponents outside their section they’d like to play. If two schools want to match up, Long will make it happen.

It’s a way of preserving rivalries and relieving the nightmare of scheduling nonleague games in October and November.

Let’s say Lebanon and Cedar Crest want to play each other, which, as neighboring archrivals, they will. In creating the schedule, Long will give the Falcons and Cedars the same open date, and the Cedar Bowl will be played as a nonleague game on that date, be it week five or eight or 10 or whenever.

Teams will be able to petition the league to move up a section. If Long can find a partner willing to move down, it’ll happen. No one can ask to move down.

This has already unofficially happened. Given the apparent alignment, Manheim Central will move from Section Three to Two, and Elizabethtown from Two to Three.

Section Four could include the 2019 District Three champion in 5A (Cocalico), 4A (Lampeter-Strasburg) and 3A (Wyomissing) and 4A finalist Berks Catholic.

This presumes Wyomissing moves from Section Five to Four, which Wolfrum said Saturday he wants to do, and Kutztown from Four to Five, which new Kutztown coach Larry Chester said Saturday, “would be of interest to us.’’

“That looks like the most competitive section of them all,’’ Wolfrum said.

Of the five L-L schools that voted against merger, four of them — Cocalico, Donegal, Elco and Octorara — would fall in Section Four.

(One potential wild-card factor: One of those four petitions to move up.)

So, in light of all of the above, the new, monster L-L is likely to look very much like the proposed structure put forth by the estimable Mike Drago of the Reading Eagle last week:

Section One (in order of enrollment): Reading, McCaskey, Hempfield, Wilson, Manheim Twp., Penn Manor and Cedar Crest (all 6A).

Section Two: Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Exeter, Warwick, Muhlenberg, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Central (all 5A).

Section Three: Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Solanco, Daniel Boone, Twin Valley, Fleetwood, Garden Spot (all 5A except Garden Spot, which is 4A).

Section Four: Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal, Conrad Weiser, Octorara, Elco, Wyomissing, Berks Catholic (all 4A except Wyomissing, which is 3A).

Section Five: Kutztown, Northern Lebanon, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Columbia (all 3A except 4A Kutztown and 2A Columbia).