Supervisors meeting, Nov. 11.
Turnout: Supervisor Terry Kauffman, who served this year on the county election board, shared that one of the township’s polling stations at Willow Valley Lakes had a voter turnout of 54.78%, the highest turnout out of all districts in Lancaster county.
Quotable: “That’s just way above and beyond any voting district in Lancaster County,” Kauffman said.
Bigger picture: As a whole, the township had a voter turnout of 32.68% higher than the county’s 27.17% turnout. West Lampeter is one of the top 10 townships in Lancaster County with the highest voter turnout this election year. Voter turnout data was verified and provided by the Lancaster voter registration office.
Perspective: Kauffman shared that Willow Valley Lakes’ turnout was double than what was expected and pointed out how this is a nonpresidential election year. He put the number into perspective by sharing the county’s lowest district turnout of 5.93%. Kauffman suggested holding a usual supervisor’s meeting in the district with the highest voter turnout as a possible way of commending West Lampeter districts in the future.
Drug task force: The board approved a resolution to support Lancaster County’s drug task force. The resolution urges county commissioners to fully fund the program sustainably into 2020.
Next meeting: A public budget meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. right before the next supervisor’s meeting Dec. 9.