Supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.
What happened: Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a conditional use application to allow a developer to build a residential and commercial project along Columbia Avenue. The application was filed by ACP Properties LLC for a project called “Sedgewick” at the former Columbia Drive-In at 4061 Columbia Ave.
Background: The applicant is proposing 18,000 square feet of retail space, a 3,000-square-foot restaurant, and a 3,500-square-foot bank in the southern part of the plot, with 172 housing units to the north. The property is zoned C-2 commercial.
Why it’s important: In a conditional use hearing opened July 2, residents voiced concerns about traffic safety.