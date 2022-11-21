WEST EARL

When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board approved advertising the preliminary township budget for 2023 with an increase in real estate tax and a new fire tax. The tax rate increases from 1.266 mills to 1.316 mills and 0.245 mills for a new fire tax. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will be $156.10.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $4.3 million, which includes a carryover from the previous year of $6.7 million, totaling $11.1 million. Total expenses are projected at $5.5 million. Major expenditures over the coming year include $2.4 million to fund the West Earl Police Department and municipal expenses projected to be $915,948, which consist of payroll, bonding, and insurance.

ARPA: Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said in a Nov. 16 email the municipal expenditures include West Earl’s American Rescue Plan Act funding in the amount of $794,738. West Earl designated $350,000 toward a water main replacement project on East Main Street in Brownstown. Seesholtz also wrote after the meeting that the remaining balance of ARPA funds has not been earmarked yet.

Fire tax: Chair Dave Thornton said Oct. 24 the topic came up during recent 2023 budget meetings. He added the township was “thinking outside of the box” on how to keep West Earl and Farmersville fire departments funded. He also said the tax would provide each fire department with a “known amount” every year.

Uses: In accordance with the state’s second-class township code, fire tax revenue is for maintaining firehouses, purchasing equipment and making appropriations to nearby fire companies. Funding from the fire tax can also be used for fire training facilities and personnel training, plus contracting with adjacent municipal corporations or volunteer fire companies for fire protection. According to the Pennsylvania second-class township code, an annual fire tax must not exceed 3 mills.

Local contributions: West Earl’s annual library contribution continues to be $4,000 to the Lancaster Public Library. The township is also projected to provide a $4,280 contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.

— Brenden Curry,

For LNP | LancasterOnline