Township supervisors, Oct. 28.
What happened: Supervisors agreed to a new 5-year lease for a wide format printer/scanner for $138 a month, although one supervisor questioned why the township was accepting so many documents in hard-copy format.
Background: The previous contract with Colony Business Systems cost $174 a month; it will expire soon. Township Manager John O. Yoder III said it does not make sense for the township to buy a 5-year-old system and recommended leasing a new system.
Quotable: “Paper drawings are not going away anytime soon,” Yoder said.
Concern: Supervisor Douglas Hottenstein questioned why the township needs to do scanning for anything other than digitizing old paper records. Yoder replied that Commonwealth Code Inspection Service provides hard-copy documents to the township and will only provide them in electronic format for a large fee. Yoder also said he does not know of any municipality that accepts building permit applications electronically. He said five years from now, the township might not need such a scanner, but it does now.
Vote: Although Hottenstein questioned the value of the lease, he ultimately joined in a unanimous vote to approve it.