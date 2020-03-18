Supervisors meeting, March 17.

What happened: The board agreed, with no formal motion, to hold the next township meeting scheduled for April 2 by phone, where township staff will administrate a dial-in call. In the meantime, residents are asked to phone the township instead of coming into the township office in person.

How to approach township transactions: A press release issued by the township March 18 states the township will limit public access to township offices until the state lifts Gov. Wolf’s emergency declaration.

Water/sewer payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 95, Reinholds, PA 17569. On-lot disposal system and street light payments can be mailed to the township office at P.O. Box 244, Reinholds, PA 17569, or any payments can be dropped off at the drop box under the portico outside of the township building at 156B West Main St, Reinholds, PA 17569.

Public works: The board also discussed how to manage the township’s five-member road crew while keeping social distancing policies in place. Staggered shifts are one option.

Office procedures: Another issue on the table was the possibility of allowing some township staff to work from home using remote desktop tools. Although the township can take advantage of a free trial of available remote desktop software, supervisor Jeff Sauder said the township should make sure that the platform is sufficiently secure, and get a firewall in place.