The water level at Lake Clarke likely will be 4 to 6 feet below normal early next week, with a drawdown planned to allow workers access to the Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township.

The manmade lake in the Susquehanna River will be drawn down Sunday and Monday so the dam can be inspected, according to officials at Brookfield Renewable, an energy company.

The water level will be about 222 feet, they said.

The level should begin returning to normal Tuesday.

Work could be postponed if weather conditions and river flow become problems, officials said.

