A local activist group is joining national efforts to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the eve of the House of Representatives' impeachment vote.
Indivisible Lancaster will host a "Lancaster Impeach & Remove Rally" in Lancaster city's Penn Square set to start at 5:30 p.m. The event is part of more than 450 rallies happening nationwide in all 50 states, which were organized by liberal advocacy group MoveOn.
AP count: House has the votes to impeach President Donald Trump, with majority now in favor; vote expected Wednesday
"The evidence of these [impeachment charges] are incontrovertible," said Scott Orange, an Indivisible Lancaster community organizer. "Right now, it seems that all the Republicans are doing is just protecting the president. Our own congressman Lloyd Smucker has been lying about the intent of Democrats."
Watch the video below or on the LancasterOnline Facebook page.
Indivisible Lancaster's Facebook event page describes the rally as an opportunity for attendees to call on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction. People are asked to "bring signs, voices and noisemakers."
A spokesperson for Smucker's office could not immediately be reached for comment.