Zoning Hearing Board meeting, Dec. 11.
What happened:Township zoning board members approved special exceptions to allow two tiny houses. One on Church Road measures just 24 feet by 8 feet, while another one on Becker Road will be approximately 700 square feet.
Church Road tiny house: The tiny house at 156 Church Road is owned by Mathew and Monica Gibbel on land owned by Matt’s father, John Gibbel. Based on the zoning board’s decision, the tiny house can be used as a secondary dwelling, a use the board considered under the bed-and-breakfast section of the ordinance that allows for nightly or weekly rental in an agricultural district. Gibbel will still need to apply for and receive all applicable permits and approvals, zoning officer Tom Zorbaugh said.
Becker Road tiny house: Zoners approved a special exception to allow Eli and Barbara Glick to build a tiny house on their 10-acre family farm at 210 Becker Road. The type of use they are proposing is classified as an elder cottage housing opportunity for Glick’s parents. This use represents a trend for small, self-contained modular homes that are temporarily placed on a single-family property, allowing seniors to age in place, in order it delay or avoid entering long-term care facilities.