A lawsuit filed in Lancaster County civil court claims that despite knowing that one of its players had suffered a head injury, coaches and personnel of the Warwick Youth Football Association and Red Rose Football League allowed the child to play, where the child suffered further injury.
The suit claims that in September of 2017, the child suffered a head injury during a game and informed his coaches about it.
The coaches allowed him to reenter the game, where he suffered further injuries including "traumatic brain injury and concussion."
Read the lawsuit here.
In the lawsuit filed in county court in September, the child's parent is seeking damages from the football associations and several individual defendants including loss of earning capacity and medical expenses.
A Philadelphia law firm, McCormick & Priore, P.C., represents the parent. A Lancaster based attorney with Post & Schell, P.C. has filed preliminary objections on behalf of the defendants and has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.