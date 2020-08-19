When: Virtual board meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: With the start of classes set to begin Sept. 1, the board unanimously approved health and safety and instructional plans for reopening schools. The plans were updated to include some recent state guidelines, such as wearing masks. The district’s newest updates call for three options for school reopening: face-to-face, full virtual and home schooling. Families have been able to choose the option that works best for them.

The numbers: Superintendent April Hershey said that about 81% of families have selected face-to-face learning, with 16% choosing virtual learning and another 3% deciding on home schooling.

Quotable: “As guidance and mandates change, we continue to update our health and safety plans and our instructional plans regularly,” Hershey said.

Background: Lancaster County is now in a moderate risk category with its current rate of COVID-19 cases. On Aug 10, the state recommended that schools in moderate risk areas offer blended learning models.

Reopening plan: Hershey explained that after receiving clarification from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Warwick is in compliance with the new Department of Health and Department of Education guidance regarding reopening plans.

Quotable: “Because we are offering three options for learning, including face to face, full virtual with LLVS or Edgenuity and homeschooling, our plan meets the definition of ‘blended learning model’ as prescribed in the guidance,” said Hershey, who reminded families that they should be prepared in case the situation changes and there would be a need to pivot to online classes.

Resolution: The board approved a resolution declaring a COVID-19 pandemic. The district will submit its Health and Safety Plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, ensuring a minimum of 180 days of instruction employing combinations of in-person, virtual and distance learning.

Also: Hershey clarified that board meetings are still being held virtually due to to Gov. Tom Wolf's order prohibiting the assembly of public gatherings of more than 25 people. At the July board meeting, more than 60 people participated virtually. Hershey noted that this guidance does not apply to students in schools.