A hit and run crash involving a horse and buggy on East Newport Road at Clay Road, in Warwick Township, left several members of a Plain family injured, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:37 p.m. Saturday evening when a dark vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the buggy carrying four people and fled the scene, witnesses told police. According to police, there was a light mist or drizzle at the time of the crash.

Four people, both of the adults and children in the family, were sent to get medical care at area facilities. Initial reports stated that a child and an adult woman were trapped in wreckage from the crash.

The buggy was removed from the scene by a flatbed truck and the horse, which was injured but survived the crash, is being pastured at a farm near the scene until the owner can retrieve it, police said.

Police are still looking for the person who they believe was driving a 2014-2017 Kia Forte at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle or location of the striking vehicle is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at (717)664-1180, (800)957-2677 or (717)733-0965.