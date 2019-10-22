Supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2020 with no increase in real estate tax. The 2020 tax rate of 1.695 mills remains the same as 2019. A tax bill for a median property assessed at $100,000 would be $169.50.
The spending plan: The proposed plan calls for $7.0 million in total expenses, a decrease of $100,000 from $7.1 million in 2019. Police protection provided by East Lampeter Township Police Department will cost $1,325,000, an increase of $89,000 from $1,236,000 from 2019. Major expenditures include: post-retirement medical benefits of $135,000; engineering services estimated at $70,000; pool repairs/maintenance including $3,500 PVC fence, tree trimming $1,500, walkways repair $2,000 and community park exercise stations repairs $3,000.
Street projects: Base repair and sealcoat for Mondale Road $56,400 and Stormstown Road $28,300; mill and overlay of Windy Tor Road $146,900.
Public inspection: The preliminary 2020 budget is available for review at the township office weekdays.
What’s next: The budget is scheduled for final adoption at the Nov. 21 meeting.
Relocation of township office: The board authorized township solicitor Bill Cassidy to draft a settlement agreement to purchase 161 Newport Road for the purchase price of $475,000. The municipal office will move from 36 Hillcrest Ave. to the new location in 2020 which has 3,354 square feet on 2.9 acres.
Sale of Hillcrest Avenue building: Currently the municipal office occupies 4,737 square feet in the 40,000-square-foot building it owns on Hillcrest Avenue. Several businesses rent space in the building. Bids will be accepted for the sale of the building.
Quotable: “The township wants out of the landlord business. We are downsizing and rightsizing with the purchase and move to the Newport Road property,” said Mike Morris, township manager.
Pool pact: The board directed Cassidy to prepare a an agreement with the Lancaster Family YMCA for management of the outdoor Leola Pool in 2020. Pool members may join the Lancaster Y facilities and receive waived joiner fees.
Public meetings: Board of Supervisors meetings in 2020 will be the first and third Thursdays, except for January when reorganization meeting on Jan. 6 replaces the first Thursday one.