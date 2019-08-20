Supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.
What happened: Like the rest of Lancaster County, Upper Leacock is warily eyeing current and future impacts from state and federal regulators tightening up on pollution reaching the Chesapeake Bay. Unlike some municipalities, Upper Leacock has already invested significant time and resources in researching what will have to happen in the future.
Why it’s important: New water runoff regulations and fees are coming to “the owners of impervious surfaces,” said board member Nelson J. Bard. Upper Leacock’s greatest concentration of impervious surfaces is Dart Container, with 118 total acres including over 70 under roof.
Background: Legislation passed in 1990 and 1999 mandates improvements in discharge of stormwater and wastewater to the streams that feed the bay. Municipalities are required to document all discharge points and potential pollution sources.
Comments: “We’re the guinea pig. We need to slow up a bit ... it’s not always best to be first,” said Chairman Ronald S. Simmons. “The state and the feds have been threatening to come in and kick butt,” Bard added.
Other happenings: The board discussed several events when police were called to handle disturbances at Leola Community Pool. Bard said the pool, which is managed by Lititz recCenter, costs up to $250,000 yearly. Supervisors will have a pool discussion at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Library: Leigh Kaliss, director of community engagement for Lancaster County Library, said Upper Leacock residents borrowed nearly 70,000 library items, worth an estimated $1.1million, in the past year. She thanked the board for a $44,000 contribution this year, adding, “We respectfully ask that you consider increasing it.”