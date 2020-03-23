Supervisors meeting, March 19.

What happened: The board approved a municipal disaster declaration in light of the COVID-19 emergency. The township office will continue to be staffed for phone calls at 717-656-9775 and emails at office@ultwp.com although it is closed for walk-ins.

Land sale: The board approved the sale of 8.1 acres of municipal authority land back to its original owners. The tract, located at 98 Hellers Church Road, was acquired in 2007 for the canceled sewage treatment spray irrigation project.

Recycling: Township residents will have access to Lancaster city’s recycling drop-off facility at 850 New Holland Pike, formerly the site of RCA.

Zoning ordinance: The board tabled an amendment to allow non-intrusive animals in backyards as long as neighbors do not complain.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, April 16.