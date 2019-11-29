Supervisors meeting, Nov. 21.
What happened: The board gave final approval to the 2020 general fund budget. It reflects revenue of $3.8 million and expenditures of $3.5 million, creating a surplus of just over $300,000 and an unreserved fund balance of $1.1 million. There will be no change in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.695 mills.
Fire company report: Bareville Fire Company Chief Randy Smith presented his annual financial report. He said with 50 active firefighters, it is a challenge to equip them with protective clothing. It costs $4,000 to outfit one person with a regulation coat and pants besides a helmet, boots and gloves. This year, $67,000 has been spent on personal firefighting gear. Smith repeatedly counted his blessings. These include over 40 auxiliary helpers who work on special events like chicken pot pies, bringing in almost $37,000. He was also thankful for municipal, state and individual business contributions totaling more than $144,000. He noted much firefighting time is taken up with administrative office work and they could do with some help in that area.
Quotable: “We are in fairly good (financial) shape but that’s only because there’s been a lot of hard work and also the community has supported us incredibly well. We have been blessed,” Smith said.
Community pool: The board approved a $129,000 agreement with the Lancaster Family YMCA to manage and operate the Leola Community Pool in 2020. The Y will collect all the revenue and bill the township for the difference between what it collects and the $129,000 management fee.
Next meeting: The board will have an informal work session Thursday, Dec. 5, to review design ideas for the proposed new township office at 161 Newport Road. The next regular supervisors meeting will be Dec. 19.
—