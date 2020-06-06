Brian McNally wasn't yet a state trooper when the rapes happened in the county's southern end.

He joined Troop J eight years ago.

About a year ago, he began looking into them; part of policing is looking at unsolved cases, no matter how old.

“I was just curious because we knew it was the same person. How does somebody rape two people in such a small community and get away with it," he said Friday.

The original lead investigating trooper has since retired, but McNally said he could tell from the case file that the preceding trooper worked the case hard. Still: Charles Eugene Musser Jr. was never on the radar, McNally said.

With the passage of time, improved data analysis capability, and advances in DNA, McNally had more information to parse.

Authorities wouldn't disclose specifics about that drew their attention to Musser — some is sealed under court order — but McNally talked about some of it.

Police figured the attacker had to be from the area of the attacks; Musser grew up near them.

Police also learned of subsequent crimes of Musser's. Details of some of them are not public, which suggests they've been sealed, but the details would be available to law enforcement.

Whatever they were, they didn't result in Musser's DNA being put into a law enforcement database.

And a lot of the investigation involved interviewing people and the slow process of crunching data, McNally said.

While police say DNA pointed to Musser, it also cleared other people considered as possible attackers over the years when police compared their DNA to the DNA from the rape samples, McNally said.

McNally said he's spoken to the victim who was 18 at the time and the family of the other victim, who has since died.

It was rewarding to be able to bring them closure, he said.

"It's really humbling when someone in their greatest time of need looks to us," he said.