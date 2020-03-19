Golf is a limited, qualified, subject-to-change exception to the coronavirus’ shutdown of sports.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strongly urged non-essential businesses to close for at least 14 days, effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Later Monday, the Commonwealth issued a statement specifying that non-essential business include “public-facing industries such as, … sporting event venues and golf courses, …”

Lancaster County’s four private golf clubs, which are not, essentially, businesses - Lancaster Country Club, Bent Creek, Conestoga and Meadia Heights - were open to members as of Thursday.

Among public courses, Crossgates, Foxchase, Highlands of Donegal, and Tanglewood, and nine-hole or executive courses Willow Valley, Evergreen, and Tree Top, were also open.

Four Seasons, Overlook and Pilgrim’s Oak were closed.

All of the courses that remain open have closed their clubhouse facilities with the exception, in some cases, of take-out dining. Lancaster Country Club is offering food delivery to members who are self-quarantining.

Willow Valley and Evergreen are shut down, but are allowing customers to “self-pay,’’ via a cash box, and then play the course.

“We’ve followed the governor’s directive, so we’re closed, and we’re staying closed through the 29th,’’ Pete Trimble, owner of Pilgrim’s Oak, said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, some courses have not done that, which kind of defeats the purpose, I think. We don’t have anything scheduled (leagues, events) until April. Nobody knows where we’ll be two weeks from now.’’

Other public-course officials have taken the position that golf courses are in a sense huge, open-air parks, ideal places to get outside and get some exercise while practicing “social distancing.’’

Foxchase owner Steve Graybill said Wednesday he’s seen a wide variety of people take advantage of that opportunity this week.

“We don’t feel we’re being irresponsible by letting people be outdoors,’’ said Graybill, President of the National Golf Course Owners Association. “We’re optimistic that we can help families.’’

Tournament golf, worldwide, is at a standstill. The PGA and LPGA tours are on hiatus. The Players Championship was cancelled for 2020, and the Masters and PGA Championship have been postponed.

The United States Golf Association has cancelled its first two 2020 championships, the Women’s Amateur Four Ball, and the Amateur Four-Ball (which had been scheduled for April 25-29 at Philadelphia Cricket Club).

The USGA also cancelled the local stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and plans to “redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold.’’

The Lanco Golf Association’s first event of the year is a two-man scramble at Pilgrim's Oak May 2. The scramble, and the entire eight-event Lanco schedule, is still on for now, although the Lanco Board of Directors will meet, by conference call, March 25.

The Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour is holding two rules clinics in May, but its first competitive event of the year is at Overlook June 11. Everything is on for now, although tournament director Jon Chronister said Thursday, "I think it's pretty likely that this is going to impact us in some way.''

The Golf Association of Philadelphia’s amateur championship, which has been contested since 1897, is scheduled for Lancaster Country Club, with half of the stroke-play portion at Bent Creek, June 16-20.

The first of four qualifiers for that event is scheduled for May 4, with the second, at Foxchase, scheduled for May 16.

All GAP events are currently cancelled through April 15. GAP board of directors member Ken Phillips said Wednesday the board will meet April 1 to make further decisions.