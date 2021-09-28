Eighteen people in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 since Sept. 20, raising September’s death total to 39 as hospitalizations continue to hover over 100, according to county and state data.

The county has reported between one and four deaths a day throughout the month, a pace not reached since late April, according to the county government’s COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 1,114 have died in Lancaster from the virus as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 107 patients in Lancaster County were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 were on ventilators, according to data from the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations in the county reached over 100 on Sept. 19 for the first time since the spring.

The county is averaging just over 218 new COVID-19 cases a day as of yesterday, according to state data. Lancaster’s weekly average of cases has steadily risen since July when cases dipped to as low as four a day.

Just 56 percent of county residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rate of daily vaccinations remaining steadily in the hundreds since June, a far cry from when thousands were receiving their shots each day in the spring.

Statewide data showed 97 percent of COVID-19 deaths and 95 percent of hospitalizations have occurred among unvaccinated residents, according to a report from the Department of Health earlier this month.

Health officials continue to urge unprotected residents to seek vaccinations, which are available to those 12 and older.

Fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are seven times less likely to acquire COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from the novel coronavirus, according to data in the state report.

For information on obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination, go to vaccinatelancaster.org or call the state health department’s vaccine hotline at 1-877-724-3258.