The PIAA got smacked upside the head Thursday.

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf, wrapping up a press conference, was asked about the possibility of spectators attending high school sports events this fall.

“Any time we get together, for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread,’’ he said.

“So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.’’

There’s your head-smack.

In June, Wolf's office declared that high school sports “are permitted to resume in counties designated in the Yellow and Green phases.”

In July, the PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended that “fall sports begin as scheduled so long as safety guidelines and protocols are adhered to by participants, followed by the PIAA Board of Directors approving a 26-page return-to-competition plan.

By then, an overwhelming majority of the state’s high schools had created and received school-board approval for health and safety plans to facilitate voluntary summer workouts for athletes. Those workouts have been underway since early July.

Leagues and districts have begun laying the logistical groundwork with schedules and beginning dates for games and practices.

And now this: Shut it all down until 2021.

“We’re as surprised as anyone else,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Friday.

Later Thursday, the governor’s office published on its web site the following clarification of Wolf’s comment from earlier that day:

“The administration is providing this strong recommendation and not an order or mandate. As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.’’

That strikes me as a real clarification of a couple of important truths. 1. The Governor was not forbidding high school sports, and, 2. Schools, in Pennsylvania and America, are locally governed. School boards and administrations run their school districts absolutely.

With that clarification, it’s hard to see why the PIAA couldn’t have come out today and said, “Thank you for your recommendation, Governor. We will proceed with fall sports as scheduled.’’

Lombardi described thousands of emails and phone calls pouring in to the PIAA’s Mechanicsburg office, most suggesting just that. The state legislature, tussling with Wolf throughout the pandemic, seemingly wants in the fight.

Before the board voted Friday, Lombardi received a letter from State Senate Major Leader Jake Corman and Education Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc Thursday that began, “It is our understanding that you will be voting today, August 7, 2020, to cancel youth interscholastic sports competitions for the remainder of the year,’’ and urging against that.

The PIAA directors met Thursday night and again Friday. They considered proceeding as scheduled.

(Would that have been defying Wolf? If so, so what?)

They considered a model, similar to what Virginia adopted last month, that would have started high school sports Jan. 1 with the winter-sports season, followed by “fall,’’ sports and then spring sports, with the whole thing running well into June at least.

They opted finally to call time-out until Aug. 24, “during which staff is requested to continue to seek a dialogue with the administration, the legislature and all athletic stakeholders to obtain clarification on the possibility of conducting athletic activities in conjunction with the start of the school year.’’

Cue the cliche, “kicking the can down the road.’’

That isn’t what this is, though. The relevant time frame isn’t the months we’ve been talking about this, but the roughly 24 hours between what Wolf did Thursday and what the PIAA did Friday.

If fall sports are a go on Aug. 24, it wouldn’t even truncate or complicate most of the plans already in place. The first playing date for football would be Sept. 11. The Lancaster-Lebanon League isn’t planning to start football until Sept. 18.

The one real exception is golf, which will have to rework its schedule and work with public golf courses to do so.

Were the events of Thursday and Friday necessary? I don’t see why.

Are they cause for optimism, pessimism or something in between?

Yes.