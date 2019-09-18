When Ken Kulakowsky operated a vintage pressing machine from 1909, he refers to it as “the first Stairmaster.”
Though it is framed as a joke, it’s not that far from the truth. Kulakowsky expertly uses both hands and one foot to delicately operate the machine, placing a blank piece of paper to be copied and then picking up the copy in one fluid motion repeatedly. This is the magic of a bygone way of printing, where you might only make five copies instead of 5,000. However, what you lose in quantity is assuredly gained in quality, especially with a veteran printer like Kulakowsky behind the controls.
This weekend, printers just like Kulakowsky will come from as far away as North and South Virginia, New York and beyond to convalesce for a two-day celebration of craftsmanship, the seventh annual Lancaster Printers Fair. On Friday, Sept. 20, the Fair kicks off with a showing of the film “Pressing On” at the Candy Factory, as well as printing exhibits at Madcap & Co., Realm and Reason and the building of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.
On Saturday, the 300 block of N. Queen Street will be closed to traffic for nearly three-dozen printers to show off their wares, as well as a food and beer garden provided by Cabalar Meat Co. and Voodoo Brewing Co. As always, the event is free, but organizers accept donations, which will go straight back into local printing efforts.
Kulakowsky has been the president of the .918 Club, the printers group holding the fair, since its inception in 2004. Currently, the .918 Club has 55 dues-paying members. Before that, he spent nearly four decades teaching the art at both Millersville University and Octorara Area High School in Chester County. And before that, he was just a junior high school student obsessed with the art of printing.
“Back when I was in school,” explains Kulakowsky, “you could only take half a year of what was then called ‘Graphics’ before moving on to metal shop. I begged the metal shop teacher to let me go back, but he wouldn’t budge. Within the first ten minutes of my first day of metal shop, the graphics teacher comes in and says ‘Kulakowsky is mine.’”
From there, Kulakowsky was tasked with the unenviable position of printing up the type for weekly football games for both home and away teams on blank programs that Coca-Cola used to send to nearly every high school in the country. He had caught the bug, and would proceed to never let it go.
His love of the 500-year old art has manifested itself not just in the Printers Fair, but also in the Heritage Press Museum. Nestled in the back of Building Character (stylized “BUiLDiNG CHARACTER”), the museum is both a historically accurate representation of a century-old printer’s workshop and also a hands-on display for whoever curious enough to wander through.
Building Character owner Marty Hulse first came in contact with Kulakowsky after reading about the original Heritage Press Museum getting forced out of its initial home on Penn Square. Hulse reached out about free space in Building Character, and the partnership has continued to this day.
“Ken is a really, really nice guy with a great heart,” says Hulse, who is considered an honorary member of the .918 Club. “With all the selfless work that he does to keep letterpress and printing craft alive, I appreciate that and feel like a kindred spirit in that way.”
For a supposed antiquated art, Kulakowsky claims that it isn’t just old-timers that appreciate the craft.
“What’s driving us to do more of this is the millennial age group, explains Kulakowsky. “They’ve spent all their lives sitting in front of the computer, and now the ‘DIY’ mindset is really driving us. People really want hand-on activities, and millennial designers really want to create visually and work with their hands.”
While the Printers Fair is the jewel of the Heritage Press Museum’s calendar, Kulakowsky still gets a kick out of showing people the ins and outs of his studio while it’s open weekly from Thursday to Sunday.
“People want to learn, and we don’t have a canned presentation,” says Kulakowsky. “People come in and ask when the next tour starts. I say, ‘You’re here now, let’s go!’ If their eyes start glazing over, we know that it’s the end of the tour.”
If you go:
What: Seventh Annual Lancaster Printers Fair
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Heritage Press Museum, 346 N. Queen St., and the 300 Block of North Queen street.
Details: Click here for the full slate of Printers Fair events.