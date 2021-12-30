When: Terre Hill council meeting, Dec. 28.

What happened: Council adopted the $768,778 budget for 2022 with no increase in the tax rate, which will remain at 4.25 mills. For a property assessed at $200,000, the tax rate would be $850, the same as 2021.

What it means: Total expenses budgeted are $664,900, with revenues projected at $768,778 and a year-end balance of $68,700.

Spending plan: Major expenses include $70,000 for Weaverland Valley Fire Department; stormwater management compliance, $40,000; borough building repairs, $16,566; computer systems update, $15,000; accounting software, $10,000. The borough will transfer $20,550 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to Weaverland Valley Authority to replace chlorine analyzers for three wells on the borough water system. The remaining $75,100 from the program is designated for borough stormwater management.

Street improvements: $87,000 will be spent to mill the southbound lane of Maple Street plus install geotextile material, base and top.

Police protection: Services are at no cost due to being provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Trash pickup: Collection and disposal by Eagle Disposal, East Earl, will increase from $113,000 to $118,000 with the cost to residents up to $69 per quarter from $64.50 in 2021. A $10 discount is available from the borough if paid in full for year by Feb. 14.

What’s next: The borough will hold a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, with the administering of the oath of office of council members prior to the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

— Carole Deck,

For LNP | LancasterOnline