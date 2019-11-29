Council meeting Nov. 26.
What happened: Council approved a $5.263 million preliminary budget for 2020 with a tax increase of 0.25 mills. A projected $17,471 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus from this year’s budget.
What it means: The new tax rate would be 4.89 mills, up from 4.64 mills. One mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. A property assessed at $200,000 would generate a $978 tax bill, or $50 more than last year.
Trash and recycling: The borough’s trash and recycling fee will increase to $220 per year, up from $190 in 2019. It is billed in installments with billings on Jan 2 and July 1, for $110 each.
Highlights: The budget projects an increase of 5.3% in overall revenue and a 4.87% increase in expenses. The borough’s donation to Northwest EMS will double from $5,000 in 2019 to $10,000 in 2020.
What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the borough office, 15 E. High St. It also will be posted online at www.manheimboro.org under the “Government" tab. Adoption of the 2020 budget is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Other business: Council approved:
— A $5,000 funding request from Stiegel Glassworks 1976. The glass studio is located at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored train station complex at 210 S. Charlotte St. Funds will be used in Stiegel Glassworks general operating budget.
— A $15,000 contribution to the Lancaster County Land Bank for facade improvements to the historic firehouse at 26 E. High St. Constructed in the early 1900s as a firehouse, the building has been vacant since Northwest EMS relocated to a new building at 60 W. Colebrook St. In September the borough agreed to transfer the property to the Land Bank. Borough manager Jim Fisher said improvements would be made to the front façade in keeping with its historic character.