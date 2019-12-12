Council meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Taxes and sewer rates will go up in the new year to balance the $3.6 million budget approved by Borough Council.
Taxes: Real estate tax will go from 2.53 mills to 2.66 in 2020. Homeowners with an average property assessment of $150,000 will see their tax bill will go from $379.50 in 2019 to $399 in 2020.
Sewer bill: Also increasing are sewer rates, which go from $11.15 per 1,000 gallons to $11.75 per 1,000 gallons. The average residential sewer bill will go from $446 per year in 2019 to $470 in 2020.
Water bill: Water rates remain the same at $306 per year for the average residential water usage per quarter of 10,000 gallons.
What it means: A typical homeowner can budget for 12 cents more per day to cover the increases in taxes and sewer rates, Borough Manager Mike Hession said at an earlier council meeting.
Other business: the borough received a letter from The Shopping News in response to a handbill ordinance proposed by council. The ordinance would regulate the delivery of nonsubscription publications in the borough. The law would also address issues of papers piling up at uninhabited properties, residents not wanting to receive the publication and complaints of the paper landing in improper places, such as behind shrubbery or in street intersections.
What’s next: Hession asked council to review the letter from The Shopping News and come prepared to discuss it at the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.