Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: The board approved the township’s 2020 budget with spending projected at $6.8 million, an increase of about $400,000. The budget will be balanced with a tax hike.
What it means: In the coming year, the real estate millage rate is increasing from .968855 mills to 1.15. For each $100,000 of assessed property value, taxpayers next year will pay $115, up from $96.89.
Things to note: The budget increase mainly stems from the cost of legal expenses, salary increases, and hiring other employees. The Public Works Department has projected additional storm water costs, and recycling costs will go up. The full budget document can be found on the township website.
Sheetz preliminary plan: The board approved the preliminary land development plan of a Sheetz gas station and convenience store. The plan passed with four supervisors in favor and supervisor Barry Hershey voting against. Hershey expressed his position by saying he thinks the plan is well done, but doesn’t think an area as small as West Lampeter needs another gas station.
Background: The store is planning to be built at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Beaver Valley Pike.
What’s different: The Sheetz station is planning on including a drive-through window for food only. The outer building will look the same, but the main adjustments are indoors including integrated seating and more visible food preparation area so customers can see their food. This would give the store a more restaurant feel according to Sheetz representative Brent Brubaker.
Also: This was the last meeting for supervisor Terry Kauffman who will not be returning to serve on the board come 2020.