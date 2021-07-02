When: Supervisors meeting, June 28.

What happened: A half-dozen impassioned residents from the Sweetbriar Creek neighborhood engaged the board for more than 45 minutes during public comments, seeking to stop plans for a walking path behind their backyards. The residents, many with young children, claim a walkway will lead to trouble and decrease property values. Township officials were receptive to the request and offered information and suggestions.

Background: Sweetbriar Creek was one of four neighborhoods the township approved in the early 2000s. Conditional use was granted in 2003, which gave every lot an easement on all properties. Township officials explained that Keystone Custom Homes wants to complete the contract in order to have streets dedicated. Residents claim Keystone has ignored requests to attend homeowners association meetings to hear their concerns and discuss altering the contract.

Why it’s important: Township Manager Mark Hiester said neighborhoods of a certain size are expected to have paths and bike trails, and that part of the original plans was to have trails connecting neighborhoods. In order to change those plans, every lot owner may have to sign off. It’s a matter of following legal procedures, Hiester said.

Public comments: Resident Leighan Melnick said she has collected 50 signatures on a petition opposing the walkway. In a prepared statement, Melnick said the path will escalate current problems in the neighborhood, including car and home break-ins, litter, drug dealing and “sexual affairs” occurring in the park parking lots. Township resident Charlie Melhorn, a police officer in another jurisdiction, said he understands the opposition even though he is not directly impacted by the proposed path.

Quotable: “Pathways into areas of darkness and behind houses are a breeding ground for criminal activity,” Melhorn said.

What’s next: Supervisor Richard Landis suggested residents “get together and be creative” when considering what would also benefit Keystone. Construction of the path was slated for later this summer, although it may be delayed for unrelated reasons.

Other happenings: Resident Randy Sweitzer complained about a property on Fruitville Pike with a “F*** Biden” flag. Although the five board members acknowledged its presence, no one offered any suggestions to have it removed.