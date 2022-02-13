Despite some vocal opposition online, most hunters in Pennsylvania favor the new Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the state’s firearms deer season.

Top reasons cited by hunters surveyed on the matter included work obligations on Monday and Saturday working better with kids’ school schedules.

By comparison, only 27 percent of hunters surveyed by Responsive Management on behalf of the Pennsylvania Game Commission said they oppose a Saturday opener. Most of those hunters hunt from mountain camps.

These and other statistics were included in the recently released report “Pennsylvania Deer Hunters’ Attitudes Regarding Opening Day of the Season.”

The study was done by Responsive Management at the request of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“Responsive Management is an internationally recognized survey research firm specializing in attitudes toward natural resource and outdoor recreation issues,” the company’s website states.

This past hunting season was the third that featured the Saturday opener for the firearms deer season.

When they first approved the change from the long-traditional Monday-after-Thanksgiving opener, the Board of Game Commissioners said they planned to study the move after a couple of years to see if hunters liked it or not.

This study includes the first random survey of hunters on the issue.

“One fact that has never been in question is that Pennsylvania hunters are passionate about deer hunting,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

“And over the past three years we have heard from numerous hunters expressing good points on both sides of this (opening day) issue.

“Therefore it was necessary to conduct an independent, scientific survey to allow the board to know where hunters stand after three years of a Saturday opener.

“Without hard data, it would be impossible to know the degree to which hunters might support or oppose the change. With this survey, that question now has been answered.”

There have been plenty of online submit-your-comments surveys conducted over the past three years.

LNP twice asked for readers’ opinions on the matter. In both of our surveys, the comments overwhelmingly favored the Monday opener.

But like other online surveys, ours required hunters to find the survey, choose to participate and then email comments.

Responsive Management conducted a traditional, scientific survey after the most recent deer season started. They randomly called hunters age 18 and older to ask questions, and came up with 2,009 completed questionnaires.

The hunters had to have hunted deer during the 2017 and/or 2018 seasons – before the switch to the Saturday opener – and then also during the 2019, 2020 and/or 2021 seasons, which all included the Saturday opener.

Responsive Management reached hunters who hunt in every one of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units. The highest percentage of respondents – 9.5 percent – said they hunt in WMU 2G. A total of 8.2 percent said they hunt in WMU 5B, which covers most of Lancaster County.

Among the surveyed hunters, only 1 percent said they’ve never hunted on opening day.

Most deer hunters – 55 percent – hunt near their homes on opening day, compared to 44 percent who travel.

Among all hunters, 21 percent hunt at a hunting camp on opening day.

The amount of time deer hunters spend in the field during gun season is dropping.

The mean amount of time was five days. Half of the hunters said their deer hunting time has remained the same over the last five years, while 35 percent said it has decreased, as compared to only 15 percent who said it has increased.

Some attitudes toward the change in opening day from Monday to Saturday:

Opposition is highest among hunters 55 and older.

Opposition is higher among those who hunt from a camp as compared to those who don’t.

The most common reason cited among opponents was “tradition.”

Support is higher among those who have a child who hunts as compared to those who don’t.

Among the six regions across the state, support is lowest in the Northcentral Region.

Most hunters – 62 percent – said the Saturday opener has had no impact on their hunting, while 25 percent said it has had a positive impact and 11 percent said it has had a negative impact.

Among those who said their hunting time has increased over the past five years, 13 percent said it’s because of the addition of the Saturday opener and the following Sunday.

Many hunters who like the Saturday opener also are big fans of the addition of the next day - Sunday – to the hunting calendar.

In Pennsylvania, hunting on Sundays is forbidden by state law, except for coyotes, foxes and crows.

A new state law, however, has allowed hunting for more popular game, including deer, on three specific Sundays the past two years. And in both of those years, the Sunday after the Saturday opener was one of those special days.

Among those hunters who headed out during the most recent firearms season, 60 percent said they hunted on the Sunday after the opening Saturday, as compared to 40 percent who said they did not hunt that day.

That’s an increase in participation over the 47 percent who said they hunted on Sunday in 2020, as compared to 47 percent who said they did not.

The Board of Game Commissioners is tasked each year with setting hunting season dates and bag limits for the coming hunting year.

Normally, they propose that slate in January and then meet for final approval in April.

Some hunters opposed to the Saturday deer season opener were hoping the commissioners would consider a switch back to Monday for the 2022-23 hunting year.

Given the results of the report on hunter attitudes regarding opening day, such a move seems unlikely.

However, it’s currently impossible to make that switch, given the lack of a quorum for the eight-member board.

There are three seats on the commission board that are currently vacant. The board must have six members at a meeting to conduct official business.

Board members are appointed by the state Legislature and then approved by the governor. Game Commission officials do not know when any of the three vacancies might be filled. At least one must be filled before the commissioners can vote on seasons and bag limits.

State law stipulates that if the board cannot set seasons and bag limits for a given hunting year due to a lack of a quorum, then the previous year’s seasons and bag limits automatically carry over.

DIFFERENCES OF OPINION At LNP, I will never stop asking for reader comments on hot outdoor topics. I know that every email, letter and phone call that comes in is from a real person with real opinions. It’s a great way to get a pulse of the reading public. “A” pulse. Not necessarily “the” pulse. The study conducted by Responsive Management titled “Pennsylvania Deer Hunters’ Attitudes Regarding Opening Day of the Season” is a pointed reminder that, while an opinion might be popular and shared among our own social circles, the world is a much bigger place. And opinions we feel strongly about might not be the majority opinion among our peers. If the Pennsylvania Game Commission based its decisions about when to open the firearms deer season on many online surveys regarding the issue — including LNP’s — we’d ditch the new Saturday opener and go back to Hunting Monday. In December, LNP posted the results of a call for hunter comments on the Monday-Saturday opener that drew 170 responses, and 128 said they prefer Monday. We called for comments in 2019 right after the first Saturday opener, and received a similar response. But based on the Responsive Management study, going back to Hunting Monday would not benefit a majority of hunters. The report found that 60% of hunters surveyed favor the Saturday opener, as compared to 27% who oppose it. Another 12% of survey respondents said they have no preference. Let’s be honest. What day the season starts is a social issue, not a biological one. The Game Commission’s wildlife biologists don’t care what day of the week a season starts. So the day that is chosen should be one that benefits a majority of hunters. The choice isn’t going to please everyone, no matter what day is picked. I might not like the day. (I do.) You might not like the day. But it’s hard to argue a decision on an issue like this that favors the majority. And you’re only going to get a true sense of that majority through random, unbiased surveys. But count on us to keep asking for your thoughts. — P.J. REILLY