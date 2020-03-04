Supervisors meeting, March 2.
What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to favor a conditional approval to the preliminary land development plan for the 79-unit Meadows at Strasburg housing development.
What it means: The supervisors granted the requested waivers for the preliminary land development and storm water management plans. They also ratified eight conditions of approval that need to be met by Prospect Road Associates LLC, developers of the housing development.
Village Road development: Joel Snyder of RGS Associates and Sarah Young of Keystone Custom Homes presented an “early concept” for a 12 single-family unit development to be built on Village Road. Young said homebuyers will have 26 floor plans of modern home designs to select. Snyder said the project is in the early stages and the land is currently being surveyed. He also wanted to hear dialogue from the community before the project begins construction in 2021.
Resident reaction: Village Road resident Dave Zerbe suggested adjusting a cul-de-sac extension on Susan Avenue farther east. He said the planned cul-de-sac would hit his neighbor's property line, calling it “invasive.” William Stimeling said his home on Clearview Drive meets Susan Avenue. He asked about water runoff and details on how the road extension and cul-de-sac would be constructed.
Borough water: Both developments will be connected to the Strasburg Borough public water lines. Township engineer Mark Deimler told residents Strasburg Borough has “adequate capacity” to serve upcoming township housing developments.
Audit report: Chairman Thomas Willig reassured residents that $1.2 million in debt found in an audit report was caused by a 30-year PENNVEST loan the township took out. The loan was for the Refton sewage project last year. Income to pay off the loan will come from fees generated from Refton sewer users. Sam Claar and Jill Gilbert of RKL LLC presented the 2019 audit report.
What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 6.