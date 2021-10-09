When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Supervisors heard comments from residents of Robby Lane about ongoing stormwater issues caused by downhill runoff from a home construction site on 13 Martin Lane, Strasburg. Builder Ketterline Builders Inc., owner of 13 Martin Lane, was not at the meeting.

Why it matters: Resident Katie Wieand, 9 Robby Lane, said she and her husband Matt have dealt with basement flooding throughout the summer from the construction site which sits atop a steep hill. The two streets are off Reservoir Road. Township engineer Mark Deimler said the lot was previously a wooded area. The Mount Joy-based builder has removed trees that were a natural deterrence of stormwater.

The problem: The builder did things that were not listed on the permit, officials said. When the stormwater and building permits were initially issued, the project was classified as a minor stormwater plan due to less than 5,000 square feet of sediment being disturbed, and that didn't require a professional engineer development plan. Deimler said the problem was the builder cleared trees that ran the entire parcel, while under minor stormwater plan specifications. According to Deimler, the builder was supposed to cut tree lines along where the septic system, driveway and home were to be built. "They pretty much disturbed the entire lot, as opposed to 5,000 square feet," Deimler said, noting tree canopies are one of the best things property owners can have to manage stormwater runoff.

Municipal might: Deimler said he revoked the permits and issued a stormwater ordinance violation to the builder and the owner of the property. They have 30 days from receiving the violation notice to present a professionally developed major stormwater management plan to the township with a deadline of Oct. 24.

Penalty: Should the township receive no plan by Oct. 24, Deimler said he plans on filing a nontraffic citation to Judge William E. Benner Jr. atthe district court in Willow Street for a violation of the township’s stormwater ordinance. The maximum penalty would be a $1,000 fine.

Supervisors comment: Chair Tom Willig said the township has dealt with recent issues of negative effects relating to tree removal. Vice Chair Mike Weaver advised Wieand to contact state Rep. Keith Greiner. He also said the township is limited in what it could do within the municipal code of Pennsylvania.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet Nov. 1 at the township building at 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.

— Brenden Curry, For LNP | LancasterOnline