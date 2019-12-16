Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: Council approved the 2020 final budget that calls for a .17-mill tax increase.
Why it’s important: The real estate tax hike will cost the average homeowner with a property assessed at $185,000 an additional $31.45 per year. This is the third year in a row the borough has raised taxes. That now brings the borough to 3.03 mills, for an average tax bill of $560.55.
Background: Borough Manager Lisa Boyd said taxes were raised to help pay for legal fees associated with an Airbnb, a derelict property on East Main Street and the legal fight with Rutter’s over video gaming terminals. There was also a 20% increase in health insurance costs. As part of the budget, the borough created a legal reserve fund and put $5,000 in it to be used for future legal fees.
Roof expense on hold: A new roof planned for the borough office will be delayed until 2021.
Workers comp discussion: Council voted to establish a committee to meet with Paradise Township in the new year to discuss workers compensation insurance the borough has been paying to cover volunteer firefighters from Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company when they respond to fire calls in parts of the borough.
At issue: Councilman Mike Chiodo said the borough has been billing Paradise Township for the past four years for workers compensation insurance for its volunteer firefighters, but the bills have gone unpaid. More than $16,000 is now owed to the taxpayers of Strasburg, he said. When the borough learned it could bill for workers compensation insurance and how much money it was, officials decided it was worth looking into, Boyd said. The borough has been paying $4,266 a year in premiums.
No comment: John Stoltzfus, chief of Strasburg Fire Company and president Ivan Fisher, said they met with two supervisors from Paradise about the issue but value the good relationship they have with Paradise Fire Company and don’t want to be involved in a dispute. Paradise Township supervisor Dennis Groff said he did not want to comment.
Child care center playgarden: Sunshine Corners got council approval to move forward with plans to build a playgarden for young children near its childcare center at 142 Precision Ave. The playgarden will be built by a professional landscaper and is meant to give children an opportunity to experience nature in a safe environment. There will not be any playground equipment in the playgarden.