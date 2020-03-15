Council meeting, March 10.

What happened: Police Chief Steve Echternach told council that the police force now has body cameras.

Why it's important: The police department went live with the cameras March 3. Echternach said the cameras will help with citizen interaction as well as officer safety and liability.

Quotable: “It just improves the professionalism of our department,” Echternach said.

Background: The Axon Body Camera System was made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant will pay for the cameras for five years and after that, the borough will have to pay for them, said Echternach. Strasburg is the third police department in the county to get the body cameras.