Council meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: Council approved the 2019 preliminary budget that calls for an increase in real estate taxes.
Why it’s important: Residents can expect to see a .17-mill tax increase next year. A .17-mill tax increase would cost the average homeowner with a property assessed at $185,000 an additional $31.45 per year. This is the third year in a row the borough has raised taxes. The increase will now bring the borough to 3.03 mills.
Background: Lisa Boyd, borough manager, said the tax increase is needed in order to have a 5.78% ending balance of $82,000 in the $1.4 million budget for next year. Some of the main reasons for the tax increase are legal fees related to a blighted property on East Main Street and the borough’s ongoing litigation with Rutter’s plans to install video gaming terminals.
Quotable: “Even with the proposed tax increase, Strasburg’s property taxes are still on the lower end,” said Boyd.
Capital improvements: It is not known what, if any, capital improvements will be made next year, Boyd said.
What’s next: The budget will be advertised and then there will be a 10-day public inspection period with final adoption at the Dec. 10 meeting.