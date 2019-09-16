Council meeting, Sept. 10.
What happened: Council members heard a proposal to rehabilitate a blighted property in a high-profile part of town at 8-10 E. Main St.
Why it’s important: Eldon Stoltzfus, owner of Adaptable Resources, 2 S. Decatur St., is in the process of purchasing the property, which has been in dilapidated condition for several years. He said his goals are to have the brick redone and the roof replaced to restore the structure built in 1789. Stoltzfus said he plans to rent the building in about 10 months; the property has commercial and residential apartment spaces.
Background: Borough Manager Lisa Boyd said the property has been dilapidated since 2004, and the borough began to vigorously enforce violations in 2016 when conditions appeared to be rapidly deteriorating. The building was condemned in June 2017 after structural problems threatened a collapse.
Redevelopment: Through the Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board, the county Redevelopment Authority has seized blighted homes and commercial properties, fixed them and sold them to provide affordable housing. Matthew Sternberg, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, said the authority is working with the former owner and Stoltzfus with regard to 8-10 E. Main St. He said the “blighted” property designation enables the authority to acquire properties using grant money, he said. So far, 20 properties have been accepted into the program. This is the authority’s first property in Strasburg.
What’s next: The borough has spent $7,000 to take the former owner of the property to court. The borough has asked a judge to recoup legal fees for the property, but that won’t happen until the sale is final.