This Space hasn’t stopped watching sports on TV. Hasn’t even slowed down.

Apropos to which: Big thumbs-up for ESPN’s “Basketball: A Love Story.”

Medium thumbs-up for “Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf,’’ - Arnie and Chi Chi and Gay Brewer getting after it in 1964 in Puerto Rico - on Golf Channel.

Slight thumbs-up for old college hoop conference-tournament games on ESPN and two observations: 1. I’ve still never seen a basketball player, at any level, get fouled as often and as blatantly as Tyler Hansbrough, and 2. Dick Vitale did not have a “prime.’’

The lack of games, at least for now, at least for me, isn’t the issue.

When you do what I’ve done for a living as long as I’ve done it, sports don’t impact your personal calendar. They are the calendar.

I got married on the weekend of the Lebanon-Cedar Crest football game at a time when I was covering Lebanon County sports. As we stood quietly in a small anteroom waiting for the ceremony to start, the man officiating said only one thing:

“As long as (Lebanon running back Alonzo) Apple is healthy, I think they have a shot.’’

The sickest I’ve ever been was in late February/early March of 2003. Laid out with pancreatitis, I watched McCaskey’s district final with Harrisburg (Dustin Salisbery fouled out, and that was the end for the Red Tornado) from a hospital bed.

I was back on the horse in time for Lancaster Catholic’s undefeated ride to a state championship.

The sickest either of my kids has ever been was on March 31, 1997. I spent that night in that same hospital, sleeping in a chair beside a two-year old in an oxygen tent. That’s where I watched Arizona (Lute Olsen, Mike Bibby) beat Kentucky for the NCAA title.

Because of my four-decade work schedule, my favorite day of the week has always been Monday, the real world’s least-favorite.

It’s been a very seasonal life. Summer is America on hiatus, languidly rocking in a hammock with baseball on the radio.

Then schools open and helmets and shoulder pads are unpacked. The world changes into sensible clothes and gets back to business, and my life congeals around football’s weekly routine. The year, in my mind, has always started around Labor Day.

There have been winters when I’ve sincerely thought, how would I have gotten through this without basketball?

But winter always ends. Selection Sunday, and then the PIAA state finals, and then Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight and Final Four, all mean it’s ending. The Masters, like George Harrison singing, “Here comes the sun,’’ closes the deal.

There will be no 2020 Selection Sunday. Should’ve been today, as this is written. The rest of the above is very much in doubt.

In another couple of weeks or months we might be crawling the walls without games, although I doubt it.

Regardless, I would very much like my calendar back.

“One Vince Carter ago, I was a sixth grader, and Bill Clinton was getting impeached,’’ Eric Nusbaum wrote on Slate the other day.

“If I’m lucky, one Vince Carter into the future, I will be 55 years old—an empty nester with two functional adult children learning to make their way in the world. The thing is, sports are a way of marking time.”

That’s it. That’s it exactly.