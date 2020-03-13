High school spring sports are the latest sporting casualty of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Friday ordered all schools in the Commonwealth closed for the next two weeks.

Before Wolf’s announcement, all 16 Lancaster County school districts announced Friday that they were closing doors and cancelling activities for one week.

That would have allowed high schools to begin playing games on March 20, the regular scheduled date to begin the regular season in every spring sport except boys’ tennis, in which the season has already begun.

With Wolf’s statewide edict, schools will be shut down until March 30.

The only remaining winter sports events, the boys’ and girls’ basketball championships and Class 2A swimming and diving championships, were postponed for two weeks Thursday by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The Lancaster Cathlolic boys and Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Northern Lebanon girls’ teams have reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in their respective classes. They will be unable to practice between now and the end of the school-closing period.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will meet this weekend for further discussion. Further changes to tournaments could include limiting team and spectator parties, health re-certification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game-day procedures.

“Direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities,’’ according to a PIAA statement.

On other developments Friday:

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which includes Millersville University, announced Friday morning it is cancelling the spring sports season.

Lancaster Bible College and its league, the North Eastern Athletic Conference, announced they are cancelling all games and sports events for the remainder of the spring semester.

LBC’s baseball and softball teams completed playing tours of the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area Friday.

Both the PSAC and NEAC have cancelled all “countable athletically related activity,’’ which includes all practices and supervised training, until March 30.

The NCAA announced it will allow spring-sport athletes, who have had their seasons cancelled, another year of eligibility. The NCAA also prohibited recruiting in all sports, on- and off-campus, until April 15.