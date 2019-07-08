Motorists in South Coatesville soon might have a smoother, safer drive on Overhill Road — a project that has been delayed by a dispute between a homebuilder and the borough.
“The residents want this to happen,” Councilman Montez Jones said during the June 25 council meeting on fixing Overhill Road that leads to Southview Townhomes, a new development of 162 luxury townhomes. Street paving needs to be completed, while curbing on the uphill side has been installed with sidewalk yet to be built.
During the meeting, council approved releasing to developer Newlin Homes Inc. a portion of an escrow deposit the borough collected to guarantee Overhill Road will be completed to standards.
The borough released $21,470.50 to Newlin Homes. The amount covered half of the curbing at $13,375, traffic control for $775.50 and base repair for $7,320.00.
A total escrow amount was not released by the borough, Newlin Homes or Cedarville Engineering Group.
Paul McLaughlin, of Newlin Homes, said at the meeting that sidewalk and curbing would be done this week, with street paving by Charlestown Paving to follow around July 15. The section of Overhill Road from Modena Road to near the entrance of Southview will be paved.
After the meeting, Councilman Bill Turner said Newlin Homes did the curbing, but not up to the standards of the borough’s contracted engineer, Cedarville Engineering Group. The engineer’s report caused the delay in approving the escrow release, Turner said, adding the idea was to release the money for work done correctly.
Turner, along with Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner, Councilwoman Sylvia Washington, and Council President Renee Carey made a compromise June 18 with McLaughlin to release escrow funds the developer requested to allow the developer to finish the job.
Council President Renee Carey said July 1 that the compromise will go forward once the borough’s engineering firm approves the documentation. Council has not received a report, but she was hoping for the report to arrive soon.