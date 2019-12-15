The title of police chief will not be the only hat Kevin Pierce wears in 2020. South Coatesville Borough Council motioned to name the police chief as code enforcement officer at the Dec. 10 meeting.
Pierce now serves as the first code enforcement officer since former police Chief Lew Wilson retired in December 2016.
Council President Renee Carey said after the meeting, “The borough needed personal attention to local code problems ... that had been overlooked.”
Borough officials did not release an official job description of the code enforcement officer. However, Pierce said at the meeting that he has written letters to residents who had violated borough codes in recent months.
“We had a lot cleared up because he’s doing it,” Carey said.
Meanwhile, South Coatesville is the latest Chester County municipality to pass a resolution in support of Fair Districts PA. The nonpartisan organization advocates for fair representation in legislative voting districts statewide.
Volunteer Patricia Rooney said in an email that Fair Districts PA’s mission is “to show the Legislature that local governing bodies wish ... to amend the Constitution to allow an independent redistricting commission to decide voting districts in a nonpartisan manner.”
If the state were to create an independent redistricting commission, she added, voters can be assured that the process of democracy is working as intended by our founders. It will help prevent gerrymandering.