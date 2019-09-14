Motorists will soon have a smoother ride in South Coatesville where Borough Council voted 5-2 in favor of selecting Dan Malloy Paving as contractor to pave three municipal roads for $121,329.
Montclair, West Chester and Upper Gap roads will be paved, council decided Sept. 10, with President Renee Carey saying “these roads are in very bad shape.”
South Coatesville public works foreman Chris Corle said the three roads are full of potholes and partial sinkholes. The project will be paved with liquid fuels funding from PennDOT.
Corle said officials would like to see the roads revamped before paving season ends in October.
In other business: Councilman Bill Turner suggested the borough strive toward greater transparency by informing the public of the purpose and activities of its committees and advertising committee meeting schedules.
“The main emphasis here is council needs to be more involved with the community, not once every two weeks when we have council meetings,” Councilwoman Sylvia Washington said.