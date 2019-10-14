Motorists driving to and from South Coatesville will need to slow down because the speed limit will be lowered from 35 to 25 mph on Youngsburg Road from the intersection of Branford Way to the 700 block of the South Coatesville side of South First Avenue past the Bongo Club, a local bar.
Public works foreman Chris Corle announced at the Oct. 8 meeting the installation of new speed limit signs near the East Fallowfield Township line.
South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce said after the meeting the average speed recorded from traffic enforcement stops is 45-50 mph. He added the speed change was needed because Youngsburg Road has had a high accident rate in a residential area.
If a driver is going over 35 mph, South Coatesville police will give out warnings and citations for 30 days following the Oct. 9 posting of new signs, Pierce said.
“Hopefully, we get the message out to slow down because eventually, we are going to enforce the 25-mph speed limit,” Pierce said.
The borough also reported complaints of speeding vehicles from parishioners crossing the street to attend services at Bernardtown Baptist Church every Sunday. Corle said a new crosswalk would be painted outside the church on Youngsburg Road to increase safety.
Pothole fixing: In other business, council also voted 4-2 to have Dan Malloy Paving Company install the base repair that will mend potholes on Montclair, Upper Gap and West Chester roads, rather than wait until next spring.