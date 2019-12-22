With only four members present to constitute a quorum, South Coatesville Borough Council wrapped up the year’s business by passing its $1.15 million budget at a special meeting Dec. 16.
South Coatesville secretary and treasurer Stephanie Duncan said after the meeting the property tax rate will remain at 7.6 mills or $760 for a home valued at $100,000.
The budget also includes a sewer budget of $379,000 and a highway fund of about $45,000.
Council also approved charging neighboring Modena Borough $4,000 monthly for South Coatesville Police Department services until a new contract is completed. Duncan said the contract can’t be negotiated until the collective bargaining process between South Coatesville and its police force is finalized. The current contract with Modena expires Dec. 31, and council vice president Barbara Newsuan said the contract up for negotiation is the same as the current version.
Officials announced cancellation of the Dec. 24 council meeting and said the next meeting will be Jan. 14. Countil will contiue to meet the second and fourth Tuesday each month except for a meeting Wednesday, April 29, because of the Pennsylvania primary that Tuesday.