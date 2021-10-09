South Coatesville Borough Hall is temporarily closed for maintenance repairs until further notice.

“We had some worlds collide here in the last month,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said during the Sept. 28 council meeting.

Smith said wildlife removal experts were able to seal off entrance points around Borough Hall.

He said the borough also called a pest removal company to exterminate “a brief invasion” of cockroaches.

Both exterminators told Smith mold they discovered in the basement was a main contributor to the infestation. He then said evidence indicates some new mold originated from the

remnants of Hurricane Ida, while other occurrences of mold predate the storm.

The borough will continue to hold meetings on Zoom until further notice. No official timeline on

a return to the building was given. Smith said the borough codes officer will determine when the building is safe for occupancy.

Smith said he does not expect the borough hall to be condemned. He expects to receive an estimate for remediation for mold soon.

Council also approved a designated parking ordinance for residents on Ash Street. The Ash street regulations are separate from a proposed boroughwide parking ordinance that is still in the planning process.

The Ash Street parking ordinance will provide designated, numbered lots assigned to each

household. “We’re working on the parking situation,” council President Montez Jones said.

Discussion on parking solutions will continue when council meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. During the upcoming meeting borough officials will hold discussions with representatives from the ParkMobile app.

-- Brenden Curry, For LNP | LancasterOnline