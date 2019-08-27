School board meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: Board members approved the installations of camera security systems in buses in an 8-0 vote.
Why it’s important: The bus camera system will assist the school district with enhancing the general safety of students and minimizing disciplinary issues.
Background: Cameras will be installed in about 40 buses from all the schools in the district. The school district will work with Eschbach Bus Service and ProVision, the provider of the bus cameras, to determine details about the installation, including scheduling.
Grant: The school district received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $135,919 to help fund the project.
What’s next: It is not yet known when the installation process will begin. Business Manager Sandy Tucker will be discussing timing with Eschbach Bus Service.
Construction update: In an update on the fund concerning the current construction projects at Providence and Bart-Colerain Elementary Schools, Clermont and Swift Middle Schools and Solanco High School, it was reported that the district is about $4 million under budget. The maximum amount approved for borrowing is $29.2 million. The construction projects will repair fixtures, as well as classrooms and a gymnasium at Clermont Middle School and the entryway doors and doors to the food service dock at Solanco High School. The projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.