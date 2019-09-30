School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Construction projects at Solanco High School and Swift and Clermont middle schools are falling behind schedule, district officials said, but the board has not yet voted on whether or not there will be a penalty for the delay.
At issue: Lockers in the high school activities building were to be installed by Aug. 8, but that did not happen until Sept. 9, district spokesman Keith Kauffman said after the meeting. The unfinished floors at Swift and Clermont were also scheduled to be completed before the start of the school year. Both projects are being serviced by ECI Construction, which did not reply to requests for comment after the meeting.
What’s next: Construction remains on schedule for the auditorium and new classrooms at Swift to be completed in February. Also, a new gymnasium at Clermont is set for completion by Nov. 26.