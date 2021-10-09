When: Solanco school board meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: With public comment absorbing the majority of the four-hour meeting, parents voiced concerns over the mask mandate, requesting the district give parents a choice in whether or not children wear masks in school.

Update on masking: Superintendent Brian Bliss provided an update on the district’s masking order. The district has worked to analyze whether the mask mandate from Pennsylvania’s health secretary is legally binding in the district. The district is petitioning for legislation to restore local control to the district, requesting there be more flexibility for districts seeking to implement a mask-optional approach. The district is currently enforcing a mask mandate for students K-12.

What’s next: Members of the board have drafted a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Alison Beam requesting reconsideration on the K-12 mask mandate.

Quotable: Board PresidentPaul Plechner read a portion of the letter stating, “After working on our own health and safety plan over the summer of 2021, we introduced a health plan to the community that was reflective of our community. We as a school board and community felt that we were heading in the right direction. … Now you have made the schools the battlegrounds of politics as we’re expected to implement and enforce the mask mandate.”

Update on Citizens Advisory Committee: Bliss continues to work toward implementing the district’s Citizen Advisory Committee. The board will appoint residents to the committee who are interested and can make a contribution to the group’s goals as they are determined. The board will seek a wide range of community interests and backgrounds to be represented through the committee.

Meeting: The board will hold its next meeting Oct. 18.

— Kylie Stoltzfus, For LNP | LancasterOnline