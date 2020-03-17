School board meeting, March 16.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss explained plans for “different contingencies” such as student meal assistance and staff shortages, while the board unanimously passed a motion in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close public schools for 10 school days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal assistance: Bliss announced the district is looking at ways to distribute meals to district families in need. After the meeting, the district announced it will distribute grab-and-go breakfast/lunch bags starting Wednesday, March 18, at Solanco High School. The meal service will continue through Friday, and resume again on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Pickup times are 9- 9:40 a.m. for students in kindergarten through third grade; 9:40 – 10:20 a.m. for fourth through eighth grades; and 10:20 – 11:00 a.m. for ninth through 12th grades.

Quotable: “Food scarcity is a big concern for our kids,” Bliss said.

Board action: The motion gives Bliss authority to take necessary and appropriate actions regarding personnel matters. He has the power to designate essential staff members to work during the school closure, ensuring the continuing of district operations. Included also is that nothing in the motion conflicts with any binding federal or state emergency declaration provision.

Paying part-time staff: The board agreed to pay nonessential staff at the regular rate of pay for the time period through March 29. However, nonessential staff will work makeup days later in the current school year in compliance with any applicable laws, collective bargaining agreements or other binding contact contractual commitments.

Staff safety: The board’s motion also authorized Bliss to designate essential staff members to work during the school closure to ensure continuing district operations, subject to the following conditions:

a. CDC recommended precautions shall be taken to protect the health and safety of essential staff members working in school facilities to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

b. Working from home should be considered when practical to reduce the need for central staff members in “at risk” medical categories to leave their homes.

c. Essential staff members shall be paid in accordance with all applicable laws collective bargaining agreements or other binding contractual commitments.