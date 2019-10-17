School board meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Solanco Athletic Director Anthony Hall asked the asked the board permission to acquire new scoreboards for Solanco High School.
Background: Trending designs have moved toward total electronics because of safety concerns. To finance the scoreboard, the athletic department would like to offer corporate businesses the opportunity to sponsor the scoreboards as opposed to small businesses so local businesses would not be financially burdened. The biggest concerns are the football and basketball scoreboards, but Hall’s goal is to replace all district boards within five years. Final pricing has not been determined.
What’s next: Hall will draw up a sponsorship contract and gather a list of potential partners, at which point the school board will vote on the terms of the contract.
Other business: The school board approved an agreement with Fred Ward Associates to make additions to the construction project at the Solanco wrestling building. So far, the construction is ahead of schedule and under budget. The football team is currently using the facility and the locker rooms, which were previously behind schedule, but have now been completed.