When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: While the board decided that masks will remain optional in classrooms as school begins, students will have to wear masks on school buses in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring masks on all public transportation including school buses.

Survey says: In a parent survey, 78.5% of the 363 responses said they are in favor of a mask-optional approach.

Quotable: “Can we reshape the way we talk about COVID-19 so we can start disagreeing productively and find common ground?” as stated in a slide presented by Superintendent Brian Bliss after reading parent comments about the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan.

Additional business: The district is experiencing vacancies for bus drivers and teaching positions. The district also is facing potential food shortages as its cafeteria suppliers experience staffing decreases. The district is evaluating short-term plans to offset these staffing challenges in the coming academic year. The details of these efforts are to be determined.

Next meeting: Sept. 13.

— Kylie Stoltzfus, For LNP | LancasterOnline