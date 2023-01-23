Lancaster County's snow drought could be broken Wednesday.

Starting around 7 to 8 a.m., the county will see some snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The snow is expected to turn to rain around 2 to 3 p.m. when the temperature increases.

The service predicts Lancaster will get 2 to 3 inches of snow within that 6 to 8 hour period before transitioning into sleet and freezing rain.

For the morning commute, travelers should expect delays and motorists should be prepared for slushy conditions, according to the director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, Kyle Elliott.

“How quickly snow arrives ... and how long it snows before a changeover to other precipitation types ... will determine how much Lancaster County receives,” Elliott said. “A longer period of snow and earlier arrival could lead to slightly higher totals, and vice versa.”

The evening commute likely won’t be quite as bad. According to Elliott, the afternoon's rise in temperatures will melt away some of the snow, leading to improvements to the roads.

Lancaster's snow-scarce streak is continuing into 2023, with Wednesday's mix likely becoming the first measurable snowfall of the year. It's the latest a measurable snowfall has arrived since 2007. Any snowfall beyond one-tenth of an inch is considered a measurable snowfall by the Millersville University Weather Service.

A lack of snow has become a pattern in the county, with the last recorded January snowfall above the average of 8 inches in 2016, with 26.7 inches over Jan. 22 to 23.

Wednesday’s snow in Lancaster is from a storm coming from the mid-Mississippi Valley into southern New England.

“Winter-weather lovers should finally get a taste of winter on Wednesday,” Elliott said.